Miss. Father Kills Estranged Wife, Son, and Son's Ex-Wife Before Turning Gun on Himself
A father is responsible for fatally shooting his estranged wife, his son, and his son's ex-wife before using the same gun to kill himself, according to authorities in Jackson County, Miss.
The bodies of Thomas Griswold, 64, Veronica Griswold, 64, Bjorn Griswold, 36, and Jillian Pavolini, 39, were found Thursday evening at a Mississippi home.
According to a press release issued by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting, Thursday evening. Upon arrival, a single gunshot was heard.
"It's believed that's when the suspect killed himself," the release read.
Shortly after the shooting, tributes from victims' loved ones began to pour in on social media.
"I don't know what to say other than she was literally the sweetest person with the largest heart," one person wrote in honor of Pavolini.
Another Facebook post dedicated to Veronica read that she "left this world standing — standing for peace. She was a peacemaker. She left this world doing her best to bring peace in a [sic] uncomfortable situation in her family."
A friend wrote he had plans to "reconnect" with Bjorn, before he was killed.
Police have not released a motive in the shooting.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.