Police say a former worker at a Mississippi daycare center was arrested after allegedly biting a small child on the job, multiple outlets report.

Haley Rozek, 26, was arrested Monday and is now charged with felony child abuse in the incident, which allegedly occurred at The Kids Company day care in Jones County in December.

The mother of a baby at the center called police after spotting what appeared to be bite marks on her son's arm.

"The daycare employees were interviewed and one of the employees, Haley Rozek, admitted to biting the child on the arm," Jones County Sheriff's Department Investigator Denny Graham said of the alleged incident, according to WDAM. "She stated that … the child was upset, she was trying to calm the child down, blowing on his arm and he pulled away and she inadvertently bit him."

Rozek reportedly filed for unemployment after being let go from the daycare center, allegedly claiming she was "fired because she accidentally bit a child," the Laurel Leader Call reports.

Rozek has reportedly bonded out of jail since her arrest, per WDAM.

It's unclear if she has a lawyer or if she has entered a plea to the charge against her.

PEOPLE's call to The Kids Company was not immediately returned.

