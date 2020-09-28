Miss. Child Protective Services Worker Accused of Sexually Abusing Children in Her Care

A 26-year-old former Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services employee has been indicted on multiple sex crimes charges, stemming from her alleged involvement "in inappropriate situations" with two juveniles under her care.

Lauren Rose Cavness is charged with two counts of sexual battery and single counts of child exploitation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She could not be reached for comment Monday, after being released Friday on $70,000 cash bond.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Online records do not indicate if the Tishomingo woman has entered pleas to the four counts she faces.

It was unclear Monday who Cavness' attorney is.

A statement from the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office indicates the arrest followed a months-long investigation.

An indictment against Cavness alleges she had sex with two juveniles who had been left in her charge.

Additionally, investigators say they recovered critical evidence from Cavness' cell phone.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The indictment also alleges she twice harbored a runaway child.

The case against Cavness was presented before a grand jury on Sept. 23.

Cavness turned herself in after learning of the indictment.

Before she was fired in February, Cavness spent nearly four years working for Child Protection Services.