Missing Wyoming Woman Is Found Dead a Year After Her Sister Was Fatally Shot

The weeks-long search for a 23-year-old Wyoming woman who was reported missing in early January ended last week when authorities recovered her remains — and now, for the second time in a year, the same family is grieving the loss of a loved one.

Relatives and local politicians confirmed online over the weekend that Jade Wagon’s body had been found.

The specifics of when and where the woman’s body was found have not been released by police in Riverton, where Wagon was last seen.

Wagon was reported missing after vanishing on January 2. Authorities has asked the public for its help in searching for her.

At this point, it’s unclear if Wagon’s death was the result of foul play.

On Sunday morning, Rep. Andi Clifford took to Facebook, posting about the young woman’s death, offering her “sincerest condolences to the family and friends” of Wagon, who was a Northern Arapaho tribal member who had two children.

“She was loved by many,” Clifford said in her post. “May the Creator comfort everyone during this difficult time.”

Local media outlets are reporting that Wagon’s death comes more than a year after her oldest sister’s murder.

Jocelyn Watt was shot and killed in a double homicide in her Riverton home on January 5, 2019; the second victim in that case was identified as Rudy Perez.

Both women were 30 years old, and no one has been arrested in connection with that case.