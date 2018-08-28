Missing Woman, 23, Is Found Dead on Ohio Farm — and Man Is Charged with Murder

An Ohio man has been arrested after a woman was found dead on a farm last week, PEOPLE confirms.

Michael Strouse, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Ellen “Elie” Weik, 23, a Butler County Prosecutor’s Office official tells PEOPLE. Weik was reported missing in July and died of asphyxiation, the Cincinnati Enquirer and local stations WCPO and WXIX report.

Strouse is accused of killing Weik last month at his Liberty Township home, according to reports.

It’s unclear if Strouse and the victim knew each other previously, and police have not discussed a motive.

Friends told WLWT the 23-year-old made friends everywhere she went.

“She was just full of love. I mean, she was just happiness and sunshine. She could find beauty in anything,” Libby Duma told the station. “There was no sadness in her, truly just continuously happy.”

Michael Strouse West Chester Police Department

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“She’s like the kind of person, if you were sitting alone in the lunchroom, as soon as you walk in the door, you were no longer sitting alone,” Duma continued. “You couldn’t have a bad day with her around.”

Police could not be reached Tuesday. Strouse is being held on a $2 million bond. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.