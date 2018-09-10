Missing Woman's Dismembered Remains ID'd Weeks After She Was Found 'Cut Into Pieces' in Dumpster

A woman whose dismembered body was discovered in a Dumpster at a Georgia recycling facility last month has been identified as a 20-year-old who vanished from West Virginia.

Officials used dental records to confirm the remains belonged to 20-year-old Courtney Nicole Dubois, of West Virginia. She was reported missing from Fairmont, according to a news release issued on Wednesday by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

“This is an important step in the investigative process and allows law enforcement to focus specifically on Courtney Dubois from this point and going forward,” said Bartow Sheriff Clark Milsap.

On Aug. 13, a sanitation worker was preparing to dump a container at a county recycling center when a torso fell out of a bag, Milsap said during a news conference last month.

“She [Dubois] was cut into pieces and they packed all the pieces into individual bags and they placed them into one Dumpster,” he said, noting, “All the parts were in one location but in different bags.”

Authorities were able to create a composite sketch of the then-unidentified woman, who they guessed was between the ages of 18 and 35. They also released images of a floral tattoo on her chest.

Milsap described the tattoo as “distinctive.” He added there were two names — which he declined to reveal at the time — tattooed on each of her shoulder blades.

Within days of their appeal to the public for information, investigators confirmed Dubois’ identity.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 35 years and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Milsap said. “It’s a very disturbing case.”

The cause of death was still under investigation. Milsap said in August that the case was a “violent homicide.”

Further details “will be released as new developments occur,” the sheriff’s office said last week.