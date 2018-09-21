'He's Gonna Kill Me If I Don't Get Away,' Woman Texted After Moving States — Then She Vanished

Relatives of a 40-year-old woman missing since July are asking for the public’s help in finding her after she sent messages before she disappeared saying she feared for her life, PEOPLE confirms.

Erin Schmidt Vandewiele hasn’t been seen since July 23, according to a GoFundMe started by her sister, Mandi Schmidt.

She had recently moved with her boyfriend, Joseph Mayor, from Wisconsin to Denver, Schmidt told local TV station KMGH.

“We’re very worried, especially after we’ve seen text messages that she had sent another friend that she was scared that Joe was going to hurt her,” Schmidt alleged on the GoFundMe.

The day before she disappeared, Vandewiele messaged friends saying she was scared for her life and that she would call one of them the following day if she was still alive.

“Erin never called back,” Schmidt wrote on the GoFundMe.

“He’s gonna kill me if I don’t get away from him today,” Vandewiele texted one friend, local TV station KMGH reports, though it is unclear who the “he” refers to in her message.

The friend contacted authorities.

Denver police declined to discuss whether Mayor is suspected in Vandewiele’s disappearance but said an investigation is ongoing.

In an unrelated case, Mayor was arrested by authorities in Golden, Colorado, on outstanding warrants and extradited back to Wisconsin, Denver police tell PEOPLE.

It was unclear Thursday whether Mayor remains in custody of law enforcement or the nature of his warrants in Wisconsin.

Efforts to reach him directly were not immediately successful and it was not known if he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

While Vandewiele hasn’t been heard from since July, her personal items were located around Denver.

Some personal belongings were found in a local hotel, Schmidt wrote on the GoFundMe. And her Social Security card and identification were found on a bus.

“But no sign of Erin,” her sister wrote.

“I feel like something is terribly wrong,” friend Stacey Morris told KMGH. “We’re pretty much worried that she might be dead and that she’s not going to be able to come home to her kids and her sister.”

Schmidt is hoping to raise enough money to go to Denver and help find her sister.

Authorities say Vandewiele has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs. Anyone with information is urged to call Denver police at 720-913-6653.