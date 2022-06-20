Missing Wis. Woman, 70, Now Believed to Be Victim of Homicide as Police Identify 2 Persons of Interest

A Wisconsin woman, who vanished from her home in 2021, is now believed to be the victim of a homicide, police said.

The Franklin Police Department said investigators have two persons of interest in the March 26, 2021, disappearance of Sandy Eckert.

"We no longer have a missing person investigation," Sgt. Jeremy Fadness tells PEOPLE. "We have a homicide investigation and we have identified two people of interest. The investigation has touched the hearts of the officers and investigators and we are dedicated to finding out exactly what happened to Mrs. Eckert."

Both people were known to her, police said, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

"It's promising to know that answers and justice are on the horizon," one of her daughters said in a statement to TMJ4 News. "Although answers won't bring my mom back, they will help to properly grieve and honor her. I won't stop fighting until she gets the justice she deserves, and I thank each and every person that has helped get us to this point."

Investigators searched a home in Waukesha on June 7, Fadness says.

Eckert's daughter reported her mother missing after she didn't show up to Easter brunch, TMJ4 News reported.

Her car, a gray 2005 Dodge Stratus sedan, was spotted at 3 a.m. on March 27 by the Muskego Police Department.

"It was not stopped by police," says Fadness. "It was a routine registration check on the vehicle."

Since her disappearance, she has not used her cell phone, bank accounts or social media, Fadness says.

Fadness says they have followed up on "tips where people mentioned they had seen her but none of those tips have been credible."

Eckert's husband, Wes, told the Journal Sentinel that she allegedly left her Franklin home after arguing with him about his late mother's will.

Wes alleged his wife took thousands of dollars in cash from the home before she walked out.

"Having a bundle of cash in the wrong neighborhood, that could get you in trouble," he said, the Journal Sentinel reported. "She wouldn't run out on her kids and grandkids."