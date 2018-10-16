Wisconsin authorities on Tuesday revealed more about the 911 call that led them to the dead bodies of Denise and James Closs, the parents of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who is considered in danger.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters that dispatchers received an unusual call Monday just before 1 a.m. from inside the Closs residence in Barron.

“It was on a cell phone and there was no comment made — no one communicated with the dispatcher,” Fitzgerald said. “I don’t know if the word ‘help’ was said, but there was some sort of disturbance going on, which is why officers were sent to the house.”

He also disclosed that there was a family gathering inside the Closs home on Sunday afternoon and Jayme was present.

When police arrived after the 911 call on Monday, they found the bodies of Jayme’s parents — Denise, 46, and 56-year-old James — but no sign of the teen.

Fitzgerald previously said that gunshots were involved, but he did not release specific causes of death for either parent. He has said that Jayme is not a suspect in the killings.

“We don’t know how far she could have gone or if someone took her,” he said on Monday. “We don’t know the answer to that. We just know we have a violent crime scene and we’re missing a 13-year-old girl.”

Fitzgerald said then that they did not yet have suspects or leads.

On Tuesday, he said that Jayme “has been described as a sweet and shy 13-year-old who enjoys dancing and sports. Our community is concerned for her safety. Every second counts in this case.”

Fitzgerald reiterated that Jayme is “missing and endangered.”

According to Fitzgerald, investigators are reviewing tips that continue to pour in. Authorities have also been examining Jayme’s social media accounts for any potential clues.

Without identifying anyone, Fitzgerald told reporters on Tuesday that several people have been interviewed as part of the case.

“Our goal is to bring her home — that is our only goal,” he said.

State investigators as well as agents from the FBI are in Barron to assist with the investigation.

Fitzgerald declined to answer questions about the slayings or about any evidence that may have been recovered from the crime scene.

He added that he is in touch with authorities in Miami, some 1,700 miles from Barron, where there may have been a possible sighting of the missing girl on Monday.

Jayme stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has green eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone with any information concerning her whereabouts is urged to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106 or the tip line at 1-855-744-3879.