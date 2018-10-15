Missing Girl's Parents Found Fatally Shot at Home & She Is Considered 'Endangered'

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl whose parents were found dead early Monday inside a home on the outskirts of Barron, Wisconsin, PEOPLE confirms.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters on Monday that daughter Jayme Closs — who has since vanished — is not considered a suspect in the slayings.

Officers responding to a 911 call for help arrived at the home just after 1 a.m. Inside, they found the two bodies, whose names have not been released.

Fitzgerald said that both bodies sustained gunshot wounds, but he added that an official cause of death was still pending from the medical examiner’s office.

He said the search for Jayme will continue until she’s found. The teen is considered “missing and endangered.”

“At this time, we have no leads and no idea what happened at that home,” Fitzgerald said.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Detectives were interviewing Jayme’s friends and had an officer stationed at her school in case she showed up for class, Fitzgerald said.

A search of the area around her home continues.

Jayme stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has green eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone with any information concerning her whereabouts is urged to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.