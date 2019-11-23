Remains of 2 Wisconsin Brothers Found in Missouri and Nebraska 4 Months After They Went Missing

Image zoom Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel Courtesy Diemel family

The remains of Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel have been found, just over four months after the brothers went missing in Missouri.

Caldwell County Sheriff Jerry Galloway announced in a news release on Friday that remains found in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Nebraska, were positively identified as Justin, while remains found in a farm in Caldwell County, Missouri were identified as Nicholas, according to the Associated Press.

Galloway explained that dental records were used to confirm the identifications, according to KCTV.

Garland Joey Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nicholas and Justin, as well as other charges including two counts of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action, according to KMBC. He is being held without bond.

The brothers, who were from Wisconsin, were reported missing in July. According to the Associated Press, court records state that Nicholas, 35, and Justin, 24, were at Nelson’s farm to collect a $250,000 debt at the time they went missing.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska announced that they had found remains believed to be one of the two brothers after a rancher reported finding human remains in a trailer he had recently purchased.

“Deputies arrived and found a large plastic animal supplement tub full of dirt. The rancher advised he found the tub in the large stock trailer he just purchased,” the statement said. “The rancher took the tub out of the trailer to spread the dirt in his driveway. Upon doing so he saw what he believed was human remains and other items in the tub.”

“Deputies were able to ascertain the remains possibly belonged to one of two brothers from Wisconsin, who were alleged victims of a homicide in northwestern Missouri,” the statement said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after the remains were found.

Image zoom Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel Clinton County Missouri Sheriff's Office (2)

The brothers, who co-owned Diemel’s Livestock in Wisconsin, were last heard from on July 21.

They were reported missing from Cameron, Missouri, about 50 miles north of Kansas City, and had been in the area of adjacent Clinton and Caldwell counties on business, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Nicholas’ wife Lisa Diemel previously told WDAF, “I honestly don’t know what’s happened to them, but something isn’t right.”

She said she and her husband have four children ranging in age from 1 to 17 years old, and the parents constantly touch base when Nick travels. “The older two know something’s going on, especially our 17-year-old,” she said. “The younger two, all they want is their daddy.”

“Nick is my backbone,” she said. “They’re loved, and we want them home. We want them home safe.”