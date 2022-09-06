Missing Washington High School Football Player Found Safe, Then Arrested on Murder Charge

A 16-year-old Washington State teenager went from missing person to murder suspect last week in just a matter of days, PEOPLE confirms.

Early last week, Gabriel Michael Davies was reported missing after he vanished while making his way to football practice.

Davies was found late Thursday after his vehicle was discovered abandoned near Millersylvania State Park in Olympia.

By Friday night, Davies was being booked into a juvenile detention center in Tacoma.

Davies is suspected in the killing of a 51-year-old Orting man, who was found shot to death on Sept. 1.

According to charging documents obtained by PEOPLE, Davies is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Justin Yoon, 16, is also facing the same charges in relation to the killing. Both Davies and Yoon will be charged as adults, according to the prosecuting attorney's office.

Police were dispatched to the victim's residence to check on his welfare after he did not show up for work for four days.

Detectives believe the man, who has not been named, was dead for at least 24 hours.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Tacoma News Tribune reports that police have confirmed the victim and Davies knew each other.

Davies became the subject of an intensive search when he was reported missing early Wednesday.

The paper reports that police found a small amount of blood in Davies' abandoned vehicle as well as a smashed cell phone nearby.

It is unclear if Davies and Yoon has entered a plea to their charges or have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.