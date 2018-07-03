Missing Wash. Teen Found Dead — and Childhood Friend Charged in Sex Assault, Beating Death

Two brothers are facing first-degree rape and murder charges in Washington State in the death of Benjamin Eastman, a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on June 23.

A statement from investigators confirms the arrests of Jonathon Adamson, 21, and his 16-year-old brother, Benito Marquez. Each is being held on $10 million bail. (Marquez is being charged as an adult.)

Both men are also charged with tampering with physical evidence and unlawful disposal of remains.

Eastman was reported missing on June 27. He lived with his father in Randle.

Family and friends spent days trying to contact Eastman, to no avail.

Investigators say they learned Eastman “had last been in contact with a same-aged male friend who lived nearby,” who was a childhood friend, identified as Marquez.

“Deputies were told the two had planned on meeting up that evening, but according to the friend, [Eastman] never showed up,” reads a statement from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. “That was the last known contact with the missing 16 year old. Deputies interviewed the friend on June 28, 2018, and he relayed that he had not seen the missing 16 year old in several days.”

While searching for the teen on June 28, deputies and detectives canvassed remote land owned by Marquez’s relative.

There, they say they found “a possible shallow grave” and “were advised the grave site was for a dog that had recently died.”

Police did not believe that story, and kept searching, eventually finding another grave in woods on the same parcel. They dug up the body of a teenage boy. It was determined to be Eastman, who died from blunt force trauma.

Charging documents obtained by PEOPLE allege the brothers lured Eastman into the woods for a camping trip on June 24.

Adamson allegedly told detectives he and his brother knocked Eastman to the ground and assaulted him for nearly 45 minutes.

The charging documents allege Adamson told police he and Marquez sexually assaulted Eastman with a stick while he was still alive.

Before burying Eastman, the brothers allegedly beat Eastman in the head with a rock to ensure he was dead.

They allegedly buried him with his clothes and the shovel they used to dig his grave.

Neither Adamson nor Marquez has entered pleas to the charges against them. It was unclear if they had retained legal counsel who could comment on their behalf.