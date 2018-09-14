Missing 3-Month-Old Virginia Girl Is Presumed Dead, Man Arrested in Case

Virginia authorities investigating the disappearance of a three-month-old girl say she is “most likely deceased” — and a man has been charged with illegal disposal of a body in connection with the case, PEOPLE confirms.

Arieanna Day was last seen by her mother at 10 p.m. Tuesday night when she went to bed. An hour later, when her mother went to check on her, Arieanna was missing, Roanoke City Police Chief Tim Jones said at a press conference Wednesday.

There was no sign of forced entry or abduction, Jones said, adding, “This circumstance is unusual.”

“Who would hurt a baby? Answer me? Who would hurt a baby?” Arieanna grandmother Sophia Bryant told WDBJ. “This is very painful for me, because I don’t know if she’s living, I don’t know where she’s at, it’s painful for my family, so I’m reaching out for help.”

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Andrew Christopher Terry was charged with illegal disposal of a body in connection with the case, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office obtained by PEOPLE.

Andrew Christopher Terry Roanoke Police Department

In a separate statement released Thursday afternoon and obtained by PEOPLE, Roanoke Police said authorities are now working under the assumption that the three-month-old is dead.

“The investigative focus has now shifted to the realistic possibility that circumstances related to Arieanna Day indicate that she is most likely deceased,” the statement reads. “We are continuing our investigation with this in mind, and hope that we can bring closure to this case and family.”

Arieanna’s mother and father are both cooperating with police, Jones said Wednesday. Terry is being held in Montgomery County Jail with no bond, according to a jail official. It is unclear whether he has an attorney or has entered a plea.