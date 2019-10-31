Missing Va. Girl, 14, Found Safe After Allegedly Being Abducted by Mom’s 33-Year-Old Ex

Image zoom Louisa County Sheriff's Office (2)

A 14-year-old Virginia girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found safe and her alleged abductor is in custody.

On Wednesday night, Isabel Hicks and her alleged abductor Bruce W. Lynch Jr., 33, were found during a traffic stop in Ladysmith. The pair had been stopped after another driver spotted the suspect’s vehicle and called 911.

“The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is happy to report that the vehicle with Isabel Hicks and Bruce Lynch was located and stopped in Caroline County after a pursuit,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook. “Bruce Lynch was taken into custody and Isabel Hicks was located and appears unharmed.”

Hicks went missing from her Bumbpass home early in the morning on Oct. 21.

Lynch has been described as Hicks’ mother’s ex-boyfriend. She is believed to have left with the older man willingly, according to WTVR.

Four days after Hicks went missing, an AMBER Alert was issued when authorities learned that Lynch had a gun and had “recent suicidal ideations,” WTVR reports.

On Monday night, Lynch appeared to have tried to seek shelter at his mother’s Montpelier home. When Lynch knocked on her door, she immediately urged them to turn themselves in.

“I told them they can’t be here — they’re wanted,” Lisa Harper said, WTVR reports. “I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it. My eyes got real wide and I told him he has an ultimatum. Either turn himself in or I’m calling the police.”

Instead, the pair fled and ran into the woods while Harper called the police.

They would not be seen again until Wednesday night. Lynch has been charged with felony abduction, the Free Lance-Star reports. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.