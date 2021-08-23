Missing Couple Found Dead on Utah Trail Allegedly Alerted Friends of 'Creepy Guy' at Campsite Before Vanishing

The bodies of a recently married couple who were last heard from on Aug. 14 were found four days later near camping grounds in the La Sal Mountains, just outside of Moab, Utah.

Crystal Turner, 38, and Kylen Schulte, 24, had only tied the knot four months ago, according to friends and relatives, who spoke to local media, including KUTV.

Both women were shot multiple times, the Grand County Sheriff's Office confirms in a statement.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been formally named.

Schulte and Turner embraced a nomadic lifestyle, said Bridget Calvert, Schulte's aunt. The couple lived in their van, moving from campsite to campsite, but primarily stayed in the Moab area.

Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte Credit: Kylen Schulte Facebook

Calvert says that the couple went on a camping trip on Aug. 13 and had relayed to friends they were having issues with a strange man, KUTV reports.

"Friday evening, they were with friends and told them there was a creepy guy at their campsite, just 'this guy creeped us out, might have to move.' Saturday, they told their friends 'there's been this creepy guy at our site, we're definitely moving campsites today,'" Calvert told the station.

Calvert said a friend went searching for the couple after they stopped responding to calls and text messages, finding both of their bodies along the La Sal Loop Road.

"They might have taken their lives physically, but they are not going to put their love light out," Calvert said. "The love between those girls will shine forever. They had an amazing endless love and it's undying."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to cover Calvert's funeral expenses.