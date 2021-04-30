James Chairez was last seen alive in January surveillance footage

Missing Tx. Baby Is Found Dead Weeks After He Vanished and Blood Was Found on His Sheet

Human remains were found in a trailer this week by investigators searching for James Chairez, the Texas toddler who hasn't been seen alive since January.

San Antonio Police confirmed the grim discovery in a statement issued late Wednesday. However, authorities have not yet identified the remains, which police say were found in the trailer the boy's mother, D'Lanny Chairez, resides in.

Citing police sources, KENS 5 has reported that it was James' body that detectives found inside the trailer. The child is known as Baby James in the local media.

D'Lanny Chairez, 20, and her son James were last seen together on surveillance footage on Jan. 4. In late February, police released footage allegedly showing Chairez wearing a face mask, riding on a local bus.

She was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child on Feb. 25.

Chairez has not entered pleas to the charges, and her attorney was unavailable for comment on Friday.

D'Lanny allegedly told investigators she wasn't ready to be a mother, and had given up her son for adoption. She also allegedly told them she struggled with her mental health and wanted her son to be in "a better place."

During a search of her apartment, police say they discovered blood on a crib sheet.

Chairez's aunt, Mariesol Gomez, spoke to KENS 5 soon after D'Lanny's arrest, and told the outlet she questioned her niece about James' whereabouts and said she was given different stories about who was taking care of him.

According to KENS 5, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus spoke from the scene of Wednesday's investigation.

"We are here in reference to the Baby James case," McManus reportedly said. "I can't answer any questions or tell you why we are here, but it does have to do with the case."

San Antonio Police are working on the case with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

It is unclear at this point if Chairez will face additional charges.