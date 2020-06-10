A motive for Tuesday's tragic incident has not been determined

Missing Tx. Baby Found Dead in Vehicle Submerged in River, and Dad Is Arrested

The search for an allegedly abducted newborn ended tragically Tuesday in Texas, as officers found the infant's body, still strapped to a car seat, in a submerged vehicle.

PEOPLE learns an AMBER Alert was issued for 3-month-old Lyrik Aliyana Brown Tuesday morning.

The Cooke County Sheriff's Office announced in the alert that the child was possibly in the custody of her 30-year-old father, Jeremy Brown.

"Around 3:51 p.m. today, the Gainesville Police Department received information on the location of Jeremy Brown," reads a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Officers were immediately dispatched to the Red River at Interstate 35," near the state's border with Oklahoma.

"Upon arrival, Jeremy Brown was located in the river next to an overturned vehicle that was submerged," the statement continues.

Police pulled Brown from the river and "medical personnel were on scene to assess him for any injuries."

The statement adds: "The vehicle was removed from the river and an infant was located inside the vehicle in a car seat. The family has been notified of this information and a positive identification is pending."

After he was cleared by EMS, investigators took Brown into custody, charging him with assault against a family or household member.

At this moment, it is not known if he will face additional charges, as the investigation was characterized as "ongoing."

A motive for Tuesday's tragic incident has not been determined.

Brown remains in custody without bond.