Valerian Osteen was previously arrested for two counts of domestic abuse but released the following day on $15,000 bond

Missing Woman Found Dead Underneath Fort Worth Home, Suspect Has a History of Domestic Violence Against Her

In early January, Valerian Osteen was arrested for two counts of domestic abuse but released the following day on $15,000 bond. The court ordered him to stay away from victim Marissa Grimes, 26, and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

A month later, on Feb. 12, Grimes was reported missing, reported Patch.com.

"A 24-year-old Fort Worth man, Valerian Osteen, is the suspect in the Capital Murder of Marissa Grimes," according to a statement released Saturday from the Tarrant County District Attorney's office. "Her body was located earlier this week at his home and has now been positively identified."

Witnesses told investigators that Osteen was upset that he had been arrested in January, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram.

Last week, Fort Worth police found a vehicle connected with the missing person report for Grimes, the paper reported.

Police allegedly found evidence that Grimes was dead around or inside the house where Osteen lived and obtained a search warrant, the paper reported. "They found Grimes dead under the pier-and-beam house."

VALERIAN OSTEEN Credit: Tarrant County Corrections Center

Osteen was arrested and charged with one count of capital murder, according to online jail records, and lists a bond for $500,000. But the Tarrant County DA's office says the bond was revoked.

"Osteen is now being held in the Tarrant County Jail without bond," it states, "and the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office has requested that he be held without bond going forward due to his new offenses committed while on bond for family violence related offenses."