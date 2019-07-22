Missing Texas Mom Is 'Endangered' After Vanishing After Date at Concert, Say Police

Image zoom Erika Andrea Gaytan

A Texas mom may be “endangered” after going missing nine days ago, say police.

Erika Andrea Gaytan was last seen on the evening of July 13 or early morning of July 14, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The 29-year-old had gone out on a date that night to a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum, according to her friends and family, reports El Paso TV station KVIA.

Posts to her Facebook page showed Gaytan was enjoying the “El Reencuentro Norteno” concert at the venue, from which she was seen leaving.

But her date, who has not been publicly named by police, said the pair went their separate ways at the Coliseum and Gaytan called for an Uber ride, according to KVIA.

She’s not been seen or heard from since.

Those who know her say Gaytan would never abandon her 7-year-old son.

“Anything she’s doing, she always has her phone,” the boy’s father, Viktor Renovato, told El Paso TV station KFOX. “This is not like her. It’s not like her. When I have my son, she always calls me, she always texts me, she always calls me to talk to him,” he said.

Image zoom Erika Andrea Gaytan El Paso Police Department

“She’s a really good mother. She’s been with my son, whatever he’s needed. My son loves her. So, she’s a really good person. The friendliest person that I could have met,” he said.

Of his son, he told the outlet: “No mom. No nothing. He knows something is going on, and it’s heartbreaking.”

After initially accepting a missing persons report, police said they did not suspect foul play.

Police subsequently reported they have “information that she could be in danger,” officials said, reports the El Paso Times.

Police have released no additional information in the ongoing case.

They described Gaytan in a missing person alert as 5-foot, 4-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair and a pierced lower lip who was last seen wearing a white dress.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 915-832-4400.