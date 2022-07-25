Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police

Powell, who was reported missing July 6, was found in the passenger seat of her car by a security guard, police said

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.

Her car had reportedly been parked in the lot for about a week, police told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The security guard who discovered her allegedly smelled a foul odor coming from the car before seeing her body.

The outlet also reports that her purse, including information identifying her, was found in the vehicle.

There was no apparent trauma to her body, local outlet My San Antonio reports. Powell's body was transported to Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, though no official cause and/or manner of death has been released.

Powell's mom, Claudia Mobley, confirmed her passing in an update posted to Facebook early Monday morning, writing, "My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers."

Powell was first reported missing on July 6 after leaving her home on July 5 around 10:30 a.m., according to doorbell camera footage obtained by Fox News Digital.

Mobley told the outlet earlier this month that her daughter "left out of here in a rush," and had allegedly called her workplace to tell them she was running late. She reportedly left the house without her phone or Apple watch.

Hours later, a colleague showed up at the home asking if Powell, who worked as a paralegal, was there after she failed to show up to the office. Powell's 12-year-old son answered the door.

"The lady said, 'Is your mom here?' " Mobley recalled. "He said, 'No, she's at work' … He went and checked, and of course, she wasn't here."

Powell's longtime friend, Lauren Leal, told the outlet that Powell had not mentioned any concerns for her safety or well-being, adding that nothing other than her being in a rush "seemed off."