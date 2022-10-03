A Missing Texas Couple Was Found Slain — Then Their Son and His Wife Allegedly Confessed to Murdering Them

A Texas couple was killed last month — and authorities now say that the woman's son and his wife are responsible for their deaths.

Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16 after he failed to show up to work. As police began their investigation, they learned that his wife, Karen Waters, was also missing.

According to CBS-19, authorities determined that their absence and lack of communication was "not voluntary" The Sheriff's office told the station that there was no indication of travel plans.

On Saturday, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced that Clayton and Karen Waters had been found dead. No cause of death has been released, and authorities did not disclose where their bodies were found.

According to a press release, the Sheriff's Office aarrested 34-year-old Jacob Patrick Chrones and his 35-year-old wife, Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez. They have both been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

In the press release, authorities say that Jacob Chrones is the son of Karen Waters. Clayton Waters was Chrones' stepfather.

No motive has been released in the killing.

PEOPLE confirms that both Chrones and Aparicio-Rodriguez are being held on $1.55 million bond. They remain in custody and have not yet entered a plea. Online court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.