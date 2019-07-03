Missing Texas 2-Year-Old Found Dead in Parked SUV Outside Family's Residence

Image zoom Sarbesh Gurung Denton Police Department

A 2-year-old Texas boy reported missing Tuesday afternoon was found dead Wednesday morning inside a neighbor’s SUV parked outside the boy’s family’s apartment.

No suspects or charges were announced as the police chief in Denton, Texas, said at a news conference Wednesday that authorities still were trying to determine what happened to the child, Sarbesh Gurung, and how he wound up in the vehicle.

Chief Frank Dixon said there was no evidence of trauma to the boy.

“It’s not a time to point fingers; it’s not a time to assign blame,” he said. “It’s a time for us collectively to come together, grieve together and heal together.”

The boy’s mother prompted a frantic search after she discovered the child missing during a check after she said she’d put him down for a nap around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

More than 200 people aided by law enforcement and public safety agencies fanned out around the blocks surrounding the family’s apartment, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The boy’s body was found in the back of a neighbor’s vehicle as the neighbor got into it shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, say police.

Although police had searched that same area “in pretty close proximity” to where the boy lived with his family, Dixon said the vehicle had tinted windows, sun shades and a sun screen in place that made it hard to see inside. He could not say whether that specific vehicle had been searched.

“Can we conclusively say that someone went and checked every door handle of every vehicle out there? Obviously we can’t say that,” he said. “We don’t know if the car was unlocked … We just don’t know.”

A family friend who assisted in the search, Hitesh Adhikari, told the Star-Telegram that the boy’s father is a fellow student from Nepal at the nearby University of North Texas .

“We feel very heartbroken…hearing the news,” he said.

Said Dixon, “The family is just devastated.” He added, “The mother is being treated right now for some… undetermined medical condition. She had a panic attack when she was notified.”

With no sign of abduction or foul play, authorities never issued an AMBER Alert for the missing child.

An autopsy will be performed to reveal a manner of death, said Dixon, who vowed the investigation will remain open “until we can answer all the questions that we have.”

“There are some questions we’ll probably never have answers for, and that’s unfortunate,” he said.