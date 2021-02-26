Tenn. Teen Is Missing, Was Last Seen Allegedly Being Forced into Car by Ex-Boyfriend

The search is on in Tennessee for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen being forced into a car, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

Memphis Police are looking for Rashel Khan, who was last seen today at around 4:35 a.m., allegedly being forced into a car along Ketchum Road.

Police say surveillance cameras captured footage of the alleged kidnapping.

Memphis Police claim Rashel was forced into her ex's vehicle.

Investigators identified the ex-boyfriend as Manuro Lopez, who is in his early 20s.

Authorities are asking the public to keep their eyes open for Lopez's car: a black 2007 Honda Accord bearing Tennessee license tags 2L36LZ.

Rashel stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds.

She is described as thin with long black hair.

Rashel was last seen wearing black framed eyeglasses, a red top, a blue denim jacket, black pants, and black Nike shoes.

Her pants had mud on them, according to police, and she has a scratch beneath her left eye.

Lopez is a thin man who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

He has black, slicked-back hair and was last seen dressed in a grey hoodie and sweatpants.