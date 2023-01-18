Missing Tenn. Mom Is Presumed Dead, as Police Search for Possibly Suicidal Ex, Who Is Murder Suspect

A 34-year-old mom who has been missing for more than a week is presumed dead by authorities in Tennessee, who have identified her potentially suicidal ex-husband as a suspect, they said.

Assuming he's still alive, an arrest warrant will be issued for Kevin Watson on a first-degree murder charge, in connection with Britney Anderson Watson's Jan. 7 disappearance out of Haywood County, Sheriff Billy Garrett, Jr. said at a press conference.

Britney's truck was found with a flat tire off Exit 52, and Kevin's was found abandoned in the Big Eddy area. Kevin's truck had in it a vague note that authorities say led them to believe he was suicidal. Part of the note appeared to have been written specifically for authorities, saying "I'm going to make it easy for you guys," the sheriff said at the press conference, declining to elaborate.

Kevin Watson. The Aware Foundation

According to the sheriff, his preliminary investigation suggests that Britney is dead. Authorities plan to charge Kevin with first-degree murder if he is alive.

"This is done to cover all possibilities and to meet requirements for me to get additional resources to help search," Garrett said.

According to Garrett, the Kevin and Britney were having "domestic issues" after attempting to reconcile their relationship, according to Fox News. The couple reportedly divorced about four years ago.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The search and investigation are ongoing, the sheriff said.

"If they are not found, then Friday we will organize, hopefully a large search party of volunteers to cover the area in its entirety and to make sure nothing was missed," he wrote on Facebook. "May God help us bring closure for the three children and extended family."

Anyone with information on the pair's whereabouts is asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 731-772-6158.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.