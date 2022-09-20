Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'

Lyric Woods was a ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, and Devin Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

Published on September 20, 2022 11:48 AM
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark. Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office; Facebook

Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who were reported missing over the weekend.

Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found shot to death along a hiking trail in Orange County, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The bodies were found Sunday afternoon by men riding ATVs in the area.

"Family members reported Lyric missing Saturday afternoon to the Orange County Sheriff's Office," the statement reads. "Devin Clark's family contacted the Mebane Police Department on Sunday with concerns about his whereabouts."

Lyric was a ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough and Devin was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane.

The teens were described as acquaintances. It was unclear Tuesday when they were last seen.

On Monday, the families of both victims visited the site where their bodies were found dead, reports WTVD.

Lyric's parents left flowers and a cross while Devin's mother, Tiffany Concepcion, spoke to the station, saying she will not rest until there is an arrest.

"He never hurt anybody, so for him to get done like this is — I have to have answers," Concepcion said. "I want to get justice and I don't care where I have to go, what I have to do, who I've got to talk to, I'm going to keep going and keep doing it."

Both teens' lives were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools, reports WTVD.

At this time, police have not commented on any potential suspects or a motive.

A GoFundMe campaign raising money for Lyric's funeral described her as "an amazing young lady, daughter, sister, and friend."

There is also a GoFundMe page seeking donations for Devin's funeral, which says the teen was a student athlete who "loved his family and friends."

"This loss is devastating for the victims' families and friends, and indeed for the entire community," said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood in the statement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information about the killings is asked to call Investigator Keith Goodwin at (919) 245-2918.

