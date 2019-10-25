Missing Teen Rescued After Mom Finds Videos of Her on Porn Sites, as Suspect is Arrested

Image zoom Christopher Johnson Brower Sheriff's Office

A teen girl missing for nearly a year has been found safe, thanks in part to her mother, who alerted police to dozens of pornographic videos she found of her daughter online.

On Wednesday, police in Davie arrested Christopher Johnson, 30, after conducting a surveillance operation outside his apartment building.

According to online court records, Johnson is being held on $75,000 bail on a single charge of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16 — a felony.

The girl, 15, has not been identified. But she was reported missing in late February, and soon after, investigators tracked down security footage showing the girl with two men.

One of those men, police allege, was Johnson.

The girl’s mother, according to an arrest report provided to PEOPLE, contacted police after finding almost 60 videos of her daughter on Periscope, Snapchat, and a variety of pornographic websites.

The videos were of a sexual nature, according to police.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday after police stopped his vehicle soon after he allegedly emerged from his apartment building with the 15-year-old victim. They drove off in his vehicle, and cruisers pulled him over.

According to the arrest report, the girl allegedly told police the majority of the videos Johnson allegedly posted online showed him having sexual intercourse with the girl. Most of the videos, she allegedly explained, were filmed in his apartment.

The arrest report alleges that, at one point in the last seven months, Johnson impregnated the teen, and later took her to a clinic for an abortion.

Police say Johnson denies ever having sex with the teen.

It was unclear Friday if Johnson had entered a plea to the charge against him, or if he was represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.