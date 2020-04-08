Missing Teen Who Recently Moved to Illinois Is Found Dead — and Police Suspect Murder

Image zoom National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Authorities in Illinois have found the body of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two months ago — and police believe she was murdered.

Illinois State Police announced on Tuesday that a body found on March 26 has been identified as 18-year-old Haley Marie Decker, of Normal, WGLT, WEEK and the Pantagraph report.

Decker was reported missing on January 22, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She disappeared around the same time that she was believed to be moving to Missouri.

“We don’t know a whole lot,” Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said, according to the Pantagraph. “She was reported missing out of Normal. We did some tracking and found out that she was in southeast Missouri near Sikeston, I believe. Our report stayed open and pending.”

Authorities say they believe Decker was murdered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations at 618-542-2171 Ext 1207.