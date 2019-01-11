Jayme Closs Found Alive Almost 3 Months After She Disappeared and Her Parents Were Brutally Murdered

Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who was declared “missing and endangered” after her parents were found dead in their home in October has been found.

“On Thursday evening the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Douglas CO WI Sheriff’s Department that they had located Jayme Closs alive,” Barron County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Barron County Sheriff’s Department also revealed a suspect has been taken into custody.

“We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff’s Department and agencies assisting them tonight. We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help.”

Jayme Closs Abducted - Find Jayme Closs/Facebook

“We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise,” the statement concluded.

It is not immediately clear where or how Jayme was found. Barron County Sheriff’s Office plans on holding a press briefing Friday morning.

Jayme’s aunt Sue has spoken out about the news, telling WCCO-TV that her niece is in the hospital. Following her release, Jayme will get the chance to reunite with her family.

On Oct. 15, officers responding to a 911 call for help arrived at the home of James, 56, and Denise Closs, 46. Inside they found two bodies fatally shot. That same day, Jayme vanished.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Barron County authorities have said Jayme was home when her parents were killed. On Oct. 15, just before 1 a.m., authorities received a 911 call in which nobody spoke to the dispatcher but “a lot of yelling” could be heard,” according to a dispatch log released by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and obtained by CNN.

Jayme Closs Abducted - Find Jayme Closs/Facebook

RELATED: Strange 911 Call Led to Discovery of Missing Girl’s Dead Parents Hours After Family Gathering: Sheriff

The call came from Denise’s phone, according to the dispatch logs. When police arrived at the family home, they found the bodies of Denise and her 56-year-old husband, James Closs — but no sign of Jayme.

The dispatch logs reveal that a responding officer found “the door [to the Closs home had] been kicked in.” Previously, Jayme’s relatives told CBS News the front door to the home was shot in.

Both Jayme and Denise have been described as quiet, kind, religious and giving, an example of how a loving mom raised her daughter with her own good values.

“They were just two peas in a pod,” family friend Melissa Salmonson tells PEOPLE, describing the pair as “almost inseparable” and saying Denise “was pretty quiet and shy like Jayme — they were similar.”