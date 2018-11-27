Missing Teen Is Found Fatally Shot on Side of the Road — in Same Location as Woman Last Month

Police in Ohio have charged a man and a woman with murder following Sunday’s discovery of the body of an 18-year-old woman who’d been shot in the head and dumped in the same woods where authorities found the remains of a 43-year-old woman last month.

No link has yet been established between the two cases, police say.

On Monday, Danny Hamby, 39, and Toni Kenney, 31, were charged with murder in the death of Samantha Guthrie, who was reported missing on Nov. 4, according the Akron Beacon Journal.

Hamby and Kenney remain in police custody; PEOPLE was unable to determine if either of the defendants had entered pleas or hired a lawyer who could comment on their behalf.

The teen’s remains were found in a wooded area of New Franklin, according to Cleveland.com, but authorities believe she was likely killed in Akron.

On Sept. 23, police found the charred corpse of 43-year-old Kerri Blondheim in the same patch of woods.

Blondheim had been beaten and strangled, reports FOX 8, before her lifeless body was laid on a mattress that was set on fire.

It was unclear Tuesday if either suspect had any sort of prior relationship with Guthrie.

David Hamby and Toni Lynn Kenney Summit County Sheriff's Office

The nature of the suspects’ relationship with each other was also unclear.

Additionally, Hamby faces charges of parole violation, probation violation, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, drug abuse, possession of drug abuse instrument, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Kenney was further charged with carrying concealed weapons, obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Police have not said who fired the gun that killed Guthrie.

Two others — William Eugene Alexander, 38, and Dylan Brown, 19 — are also facing charges stemming from their involvement in the case, according the Akron Beacon Journal.

The paper reports that both allegedly told investigators Guthrie was shot at a house in downtown Akron. Both also allegedly admitted helping Hamby dispose of her body. They are charged with tampering with evidence or moving a corpse.

PEOPLE could not determine if Alexander and Brown have legal counsel or had appeared before a judge to answer to the charges.