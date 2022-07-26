Missing Teen Is Found Fatally Stabbed, Police Think She Got into Suspect's SUV on Walk Home from Work
Authorities have discovered the body of an Oregon teen who went missing on her way home from work, and a suspect has been arrested in connection to her death.
According to Douglas County jail records, 39-year-old Troy Phelps faces charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest, and first- and second-degree murder after the death of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks.
Hanks was reported missing by her family on July 8, after failing to come home from work the day before, a press release reads.
She was last seen walking alongside a Roseburg, Ore., road on July 7, according to detectives.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Citing court documents, The News-Review reports surveillance footage captured Hanks while on her walk home that day. While on the walk, she allegedly got into Phelps' SUV, as surveillance footage captured a person matching her description in the vehicle.
Five days after she was reported missing, Hanks' body was found in Cow Creek, Ore., about 40 miles outside of Roseburg.
An autopsy revealed she was fatally stabbed in the neck, the outlet reports, citing court documents.
"Kendra was a sweet, caring, and kind young lady. She loved her animals. She was always there to lend a hand. She had a silent, yet direct way of caring for family and showing her love, and that's really how we want to remember her." Kendra's brother-in-law Brandon Russell told KEZI-TV.
"We want justice for Kendra and we will do everything we can to make sure she gets it," Russell said.
It was unclear if the victim and suspect had any prior connection.
After speaking with detectives, Phelps was arrested July 21 at a home in Riddle, Ore., according to the sheriff's office.
Jail records indicate he was denied bail.
Phelps retained attorney Elizabeth Baker, who did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
It wasn't immediately clear if he entered a plea to the charges.