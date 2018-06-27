Missing Woman's Remains Found Burned in S.C. Home — and Brothers Who Lived There Are Charged

Two brothers face multiple charges after the charred remains of a South Carolina woman who had not been seen all month were found last Friday in their home, PEOPLE confirms.

Stacy Davidson Carmack’s burned body was found in the home of brothers Charles Alexander Dogan and Tony Nolan Dogan by investigators last Friday, a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Carmack, 45, was reported missing on June 13, WSPA reports. She was last seen on the same road as the Dorgan’s residence on May 28 or 29, according to a sheriff’s office news release obtained by PEOPLE.

On Friday, deputies went to the Dogan’s residence to collect forensic evidence in Carmack’s disappearance. During their search, investigators discovered Carmack’s remains, which had been burned.

Tony Nolan Dogan and Charles Alexander Dogan (from left) Greenville County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, the brothers were taken into custody.

Charles Dogan, 60, has been charged with desecration of human remains, criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice while Tony Dogan, 52, has been charged with criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice for his alleged involvement in the case, according to the spokesperson.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Charles Dogan is accused of burning Carmack’s body and taking “steps to conceal [Carmack’s] death from investigators by providing misleading statements hampering the investigation,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.

Tony Dogan’s bond was set at $15,000, according to jail records. He will be held under house arrest with a GPS monitor, Fox Carolina reports.

Carmack’s cause of death is still under investigation.

It is unclear whether Charles Dogan or Tony Dogan have attorneys. They have not yet entered pleas.