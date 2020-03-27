Missing S.C. Woman Was Found Fatally Beaten, Tied up in Christmas Lights — and Roommates Are Charged

Image zoom Carolyn Jackson Greenville County Sheriff's Office

A missing South Carolina woman was found dead in a shallow grave after she was allegedly tied up and fatally beaten by her roommates.

On Tuesday, the body of Carolyn Jackson was found buried in a field five miles from her Honea Path home, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement.

Jackson had been reported missing two days earlier and authorities allege her roommates, Amanda Marie Scott, 36, and Denardis Jamont Kilgo, 39, killed her 10 days earlier.

According to Greenville County investigators, Scott and Kilgo allegedly bound Jackson and caused her death from blunt force trauma before burying her.

The pair allegedly used Christmas lights and tape to wrap Jackson in a way that prevented her from breathing before they beat her, KIRO-TV reports.

Image zoom Amanda Marie Scott and Denardis Jamont Kilgo

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The motive for the violence remains unknown.

Scott and Kilgo have been charged with murder and kidnapping. Attorney information for them was not available Friday. It is unclear whether they have entered pleas.