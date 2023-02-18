Missing Romance Novelist Found After Disappearing Following Her Release from Wyoming Jail

A romance novelist known for infamously trying to trademark the term "cocky" for her romance series has been located after going missing following an arrest for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department told Fox News that 52-year-old Faleena Marie Hopkins had been located Friday, about 18 days after she was reported missing on Jan. 30 — the same day she was released from jail.

"She is safe and her family has been notified," Ruschill said, adding that she is "no longer considered a missing person."

"The Jackson Police Department would like to extend our thanks to the law enforcement agencies who assisted in this investigation, as well as the members of the press and citizens who ultimately assisted in locating Ms. Hopkins," Ruschill continued.

Ruschill told the news site that police tracked her down to Jackson Airport on Jan. 30 using surveillance cameras, and alleged that she switched out her phone, buying a new one with a new number.

Police were able to receive a ping from her new cell phone on the island of Kauai in Hawaii on Tuesday, Ruchill said, though it is unclear if that is where police located her on Friday.

The Jackson Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Jan. 27, police said officers spotted Hopkins parked at Jackson Lake Junction. She allegedly fled from officers, taking them on a chase that lasted 24 miles until they were finally able to pull her over using spike strips to flatten her tires, according to Jackson Hole Daily.

She was arrested and booked at Teton County Jail before being released on Jan. 30., and is scheduled for another federal court appearance on the morning of Feb. 28, the Jackson Hole Daily reported.

Hopkins is charged with stopping or parking on the roadway, operating in excess of the posted speed limit and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Hopkins, who has penned the "Cocker Brother" romance series, successfully trademarked the term "cocky" in 2018. However, she later had to withdraw it after receiving mass objections from other writers, per the outlet. Fox News reported that Hopkins is representing herself.