Missing Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie Found Dead

Missing 20-year-old Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead at about 1 p.m. Thursday, authorities say.

Ewunetie had been missing since Friday when she was last seen near her residential building, Scully Hall, at about 3 a.m.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office confirmed her death in a news release and said an autopsy will determine her cause of death, but said "there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The release also confirmed that her body was found outside on the grounds of the school behind the tennis courts.

Ewunetie received a full four-year scholarship to Princeton University after graduating from Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to her LinkedIn account, Ewunetie was pursuing a degree in Sociology and would have graduated from the Ivy League school in 2024.