A Princeton University student has been missing since Friday as authorities desperately search for any sign of the Ivy League junior.

Misrach Ewunetie '24, was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Friday near Scully Hall, her residential building in the southeastern part of the New Jersey campus, according to the university's Department of Public Safety.

On Wednesday, the department alerted the campus community about the "increased law enforcement presence on and around campus including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft," as they searched for Ewunetie.

The university was on a short fall break after finishing midterms when Ewunetie, 20, vanished.

On Monday at 9:19 p.m., Princeton officials sent out a TigerAlert through its emergency notification system letting the university community know she was missing, The Daily Princetonian reports.

Anne Caswell-Klein, the dean of New College West (NCW), Ewunetie's residential college, said in an email to the community that the student "has not been in touch with her family or friends in several days," The Daily Princetonian reports.

In an alert asking for the public's help, the university said Ewunetie is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 lbs.

She has brown eyes, black hair and light brown skin, the university said.

Ewunetie graduated from Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio, where she was a top student, graduating with a cumulative GPA of 4.31 and ranking first in her class of 107, according to the VASJ website.

She received a full four-year scholarship to Princeton University, and told the VASJ website at the time that she was interested in majoring in a science.

"My time at VASJ has given me the opportunity to really figure out what I want in my future," she said. "I've been able to step outside of my comfort zone because my friends have encouraged me to try new things while I've been here."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000 or submit tips anonymously.