Missing Pregnant Woman's Body Was Found Monday — and Man Believed to Be Boyfriend Is Arrested

Image zoom National Center for Missing and Endangered

The man believed to be the boyfriend of the 21-year-old pregnant Mississippi woman who vanished last Thursday and was found dead on Monday has been arrested in connection with her disappearance, PEOPLE confirms.

Terrence K. Sample, 33, was arrested on Monday night after he turned himself in, Holmes County Sheriff Willie March tells PEOPLE.

“He and his lawyer came in last night,” says March.

Sample is charged with capital murder and murder for allegedly killing Makayla Winston and their unborn baby, says March.

He was booked into the Holmes-Humphreys County Regional Correctional Facility Monday night where he remains held. He has yet to appear in court and has not yet entered a plea.

Image zoom Makayla Winston, 21

March said that Sample told police he does not know Winston. “He denied being her boyfriend,” he says.

Her family members say they believe he was her boyfriend, the Clarion-Ledger reports.

Sample’s attorney Richard Carter said his client should be released if there are no charges, the Clarion-Ledger reports.

On Monday, Winston, was nine months pregnant and due to give birth to her baby on Thursday, was found dead on a deserted road about five miles from where her car was previously spotted, March previously told PEOPLE.

Hundreds turn out to crime scene where the body of missing 21 year old Makayla Winston was found in Holmes county. pic.twitter.com/iXYOawEfVh — David Kenney (@WLBT_DKenney) July 1, 2019

Her body did not show obvious signs of trauma, March said, WLBT reports.

At the time, March said, “We think it could have been somebody who knew her.”

RELATED: Pregnant Woman Who Vanished on Way to Show Sonogram to Father is Found Dead Days Before Due Date

Her body was taken to the state crime lab to determine the cause and manner of death, March said, adding that authorities are still awaiting the results.

Winston was on her way to show a sonogram to the baby’s father when she vanished last Thursday, March said. It was not immediately clear if authorities believe Sample is the baby’s father.

On Friday morning, police found her car abandoned off Highway 14, near Interstate 55, with the keys in the ignition and a cell phone lying in the grass nearby, March told local station WCSC.

“The cell phone was cleaned up so we’re also doing an investigation on the cellular phone, trying to find out what was erased,” said March, WCSC reports.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“I want to thank all the other law enforcement agencies who helped us with this crime that was committed in Holmes County,” says March. “I also want to thank all the citizens who showed their concern in helping us locate the young lady’s body.”

Police are still investigating.

Before Winston’s body was found, Winston’s mother was worried about her daughter, especially since she was due to give birth.

“I just want my baby home,” Yvetty Brown told local station WLBT 3.

Winston was last seen leaving her home in Goodman at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

“She was heading to show the sonogram to the baby’s father,” said Brown.

Sample’s lawyer did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Holmes County Crime Stoppers at (662) 834-0099.