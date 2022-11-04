Missing Pregnant Woman and Her Unborn Baby Found Dead in Different Areas: 'a Terrible Thing'

Ashley Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — was found dead on Thursday, while the body of her fetus, Valkyrie Grace Willis, was found dead a day prior

Published on November 4, 2022 10:37 AM
Police units respond on scene.
Police units respond on scene. Photo: Matt Gush/Getty

A missing pregnant woman and her unborn baby were found dead in two different Missouri locations this week, authorities said.

During a Thursday afternoon news conference, the Benton Country Sheriff's Office announced that the body of Ashley Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — was found on Thursday, while the body of her fetus, Valkyrie Grace Willis, was found dead a day prior.

"We have found Ashley Bush, who was murdered in our opinion," Sheriff Shane Holloway told reporters. "We also found her baby, Valkyrie Grace Willis, who is deceased as well, [and] who was found at a separate location. I won't get into details about that."

Bush, 33, was initially reported missing on Monday after she met a person who used the name "Lucy" to look for a job, the Benton Country Sheriff's Office said in a prior social media post.

Ashley Bush, Missing Pregnant Woman and Her Baby Are Found Dead in Different Areas in Missouri: 'a Terrible Thing'
Ashley Bush. Benton County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The two met at a convenience store in Maysville, Arkansas, before Bush planned to make her way to a job interview nearly 30 miles away in Bentonville with the woman, per authorities.

During their press conference, the Benton Country Sheriff's Office said a married couple — Amber and Jamie Waterman — had been arrested and jailed on first-degree kidnapping charges tied to the case. Additional charges are expected, the department added.

"This is just a reminder that there is evil in the world," Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said. "People do evil things. That someone would prey upon a pregnant woman at her most vulnerable state is unimaginable. That's the world we live in."

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
Getty

"Obviously, our hearts and prayers go out to Ashley's family," he added. "It is a terrible thing."

Smith noted that the motive for the murders remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the Watermans, who were booked into the McDonald County Detention Center, have lawyers to speak on their behalf.

