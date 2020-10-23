Selena Ann Bradley went missing on Friday and now her boyfriend is accused of killing her

Missing Pregnant Tx. Mom Found Dead in Boyfriend's Freezer — and He Allegedly Confessed to Daughter

Mother of two Selena Ann Bradley was pregnant with her third child when she went missing on Oct. 16 from San Angelo, Texas.

The next day, the 23-year-old left her family and friends more than worried when she posted a cryptic message on Facebook saying, “Listen im fine.

“Im ok im just want to be left tf alone. when im ready to come back I will. I have to get me and my happiness together. Im good where I’m at.”

Bradley was already dead when this message was posted to Facebook, Bradley’s mother, Christie Skelton, told local station KTXS.

On Monday, police found Bradley's body stuffed in a freezer in the kitchen, wrapped in a blue tarp, at the home of her boyfriend, William James Hernandez (aka Martinez), 39, of San Angelo, according to a statement from the San Angelo Police Department and an arrest affidavit obtained by KTXS.

Authorities have not said how she was killed and are awaiting autopsy results.

According to the affidavit, Bradley had "marks on her neck and the left side of her face consistent with being struck and assaulted."

Early on, Hernandez was identified as a person of interest, the statement says.

The affidavit states that a longtime friend of Hernandez’s said Hernandez told him “he had done something terrible and he would go to prison for life,” KTXS reports.

He also allegedly told the friend that Bradley’s “body was in a freezer,” the affidavit says.

On Saturday, Hernandez called his 4-year-old daughter and allegedly broke down in tears and confessed that he had killed Bradley, the affidavit says.

It is unclear whether the child is his daughter with Bradley or another woman.

On Monday, deputies from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the San Angelo Police Department executed a search warrant on a commercial building on South Chadbourne Street and at Hernandez’s home located on Allen Street.

On Monday night, hours after finding Bradley’s body in Hernandez’s freezer, police located Hernandez near a carwash in Abilene, police say in the statement.

When officers tried to stop him, he led them on a high-speed car chase after he “purposefully collided” with the apprehension team’s vehicle, police say in the statement.

He crashed his car in a field in Jones County before fleeing on foot.

“Hernandez successfully eluded officials until he was discovered walking by an officer with the Hamlin Police Department,” police say in the statement.

On Tuesday, when he was located, he was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held on $1 million bond in Jones County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Tom Green County.