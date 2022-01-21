Jorge Lara was originally arrested on unrelated forgery charges but will now receive an additional count of murder in Irene Luevano's death

Boyfriend of Missing Phoenix Mom Found Dead in Desert Now Facing Murder Charges, Police Say

Irene Luevano's body was discovered with "obvious signs of trauma," according to police.

The search for a missing Arizona woman ended in tragedy Friday when her remains were discovered in a remote section of La Paz County, a conclusion police say implicate her boyfriend.

Irene Luevano, 37, was reported missing in Phoenix on Sunday. On Friday, her body was found roughly 30 miles south of Salome, an unincorporated desert community. Phoenix Police said in a statement that she was discovered with "obvious signs of trauma."

Luevano's car was located by police Tuesday in a parking lot north of where her body was dumped, Fox10 reported. Police have not said how they discovered the location of Luevano's body, only that it was not far from where her car was found.

Luevano's last known whereabouts were at the Silverado Canta Bar with her boyfriend, Jorge Quintero Lara, who will now face murder charges, Phoenix Police Department announced. He was initially arrested on unrelated charges of forgery.

"PPD extends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Ms. Luevano," the department said in a statement.

Family members of Luevano reportedly told police that she called her daughter before her death and said Lara had stabbed her in the neck, though no cause of death has yet been declared by the county medical examiner.

Lara was found at a hospital with what police said were self-inflicted stab wounds, Fox10 reported. Before Jan. 20, his bail was set at $5,000 cash.

Luevano's family told AZFamily that they were hoping to find their loved one alive.

"She was my sister. My sister means everything to me," said Sandra Mercado, Luevano's sister. "It hurts me a lot knowing I don't have her."