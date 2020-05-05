Missing Pa. Woman’s Body Found in Freezer 20 Feet From Boyfriend’s Apartment

The body of a missing mother of four was found in a refrigerator outside her boyfriend's apartment door.

On Monday, residents of a McKees Rocks apartment building called 911 to report the discovery of a dead body. Upon arrival, police found a body inside an unplugged refrigerator, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

The fridge had been kept in the second-floor hallway of the apartment building with its doors against the wall, according to neighbors. The smell coming from within it prompted neighbors to look inside.

“It was smelling. We didn’t know where the smell was coming from because the fridge was facing backward,” John Starling, a neighbor, told KDKA. “I’m not even sure it was a person at first. I saw a hand and a dirty sheet. It was gruesome."

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Kristy Jefferson, who had been missing since April 29, police said. Her boyfriend, Daryl Jones, 40, whose apartment was about 20 feet from the fridge, has been charged with abuse of a corpse.

The cause and manner of Jefferson's death are unclear. Her family last spoke to her over FaceTime on April 26, WPXI reports. They worried for her safety and had requested a welfare check because the couple reportedly had a violent past.

One of the building's residents had seen Jefferson at Jones' apartment before her death.

“Wednesday this time last week was the last time I seen this young lady because I knocked on her door. She came to the door, and I thought everything was OK," neighbor Margie Martin recalled, WPXI reports. “I wish I had known something. I could have helped her."

Anyone with information regarding Jefferson's case is urged to contact police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Attorney and plea information for Jones was not available Tuesday.