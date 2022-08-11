Missing Oregon Woman's Body Found in Landfill, Then Her Boyfriend Was Charged

Kaylee Birdzell's body was found four days after she was reported missing

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Published on August 11, 2022 11:22 AM
Kaylee Birdzell
Photo: Facebook

Authorities in Oregon have arrested a 31-year-old man after recovering his missing girlfriend's remains from a landfill.

According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Kaylee Birdzell was reported missing on August 5.

Two days later, detectives received a tip that the 27-year-old woman had been killed, and her body was placed in an apartment complex dumpster.

On August 9, during a search of the Coffin Butte Landfill in Corvallis, investigators uncovered Birdzell's corpse.

An autopsy conducted the next day confirmed the young woman's death was the result of homicidal violence. It is unclear how she was killed.

During the initial investigation on August 7, police interviewed Birdzell's boyfriend, Fabian Albert Hernandez.

"He was arrested that day on unrelated charges of identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card," reads the statement.

Hernandez was sent to jail with no bond, and on August 10, "detectives added charges of murder in the second degree and abuse of a corpse."

Fabian Albert Hernandez
Fabian Albert Hernandez. Washington County Sheriff's Office

Additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation carries on.

A motive for the killing is not known at this time. It is unclear if Hernandez has an attorney who can speak on his behalf at this time.

Anyone who may have information about the couple's recent activities or can provide details about Birdzell's death, should call (503) 846-2700.

