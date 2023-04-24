Missing Ore. Mom of 3 Found Dead Outside of an Abandoned Barn: 'It Just Doesn't Make Sense'

Joanna Speaks, 32, died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck

By
Published on April 24, 2023 04:03 PM
joanna speaks
Joanna Speaks. Photo: Facebook

Authorities confirmed that remains found outside an abandoned barn in Washington State earlier this month belong to a missing mom of three.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office announced that the death of Joanna Speaks is now being investigated as a homicide.

The body of Speaks, 32, was discovered April 8 outside a remote Ridgefield, Wash., barn and "there are indications the body was moved to this location," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

According to KGW-TV, citing the medical examiner, Speaks died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

"It just doesn't make sense," her sister Robyn Speaks told the station.

"It keeps me up at night thinking that whoever did this to her, blunt force trauma to the head and neck, I mean that is violent, and that person is walking around," Ariel Hamby, Speaks' stepsister, added.

Speaks leaves behind three children, including a 7-year-old girl and two teen boys. The family was last in contact with Speaks in March, the outlet reports.

"You can definitely tell [the children are] sad," said Hamby. "They've broken down the first couple days, but now it's like they're trying to avoid talking about it."

Authorities have not identified a suspect or released a motive in the killing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CCSO at 564-397-2847.

