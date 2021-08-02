Tara Strozier, 40, was reported missing July 19 in Fort Smith, Ark., 10 days before her body was recovered in an Oklahoma pond

Body of Missing Mom Is Found Weighed Down in Pond, Police Believe She Was Tortured

Ten days after a mom was reported missing, authorities who allege she was killed have recovered her body weighed down in an Oklahoma pond.

Authorities also now say they believe that 40-year-old Tara Strozier was tortured before being murdered.

The victim was listed as a missing person July 19 by police just across the state line in Fort Smith, Ark., according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. At the time, Strozier, whose address was not revealed, was last known to be driving a black Volkswagen Jetta with Florida license plates.

Fort Smith police sought help from the Le Flore County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma after receiving a tip that Strozier was possibly last seen in the area of Cameron, Okla.

The sheriff's office suspected "foul play," according to the news release, after the car was found abandoned July 24 in a private drive in Cameron with no sign of Strozier.

Working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, agents with the sheriff's office began an investigation and "believe Strozier was tortured at an unoccupied mobile home off Neblett Ridge Road in Cameron before being murdered by the pond near Rock Island," states the news release.

Alex Nathaniel Davis (30), Austin Johnson (23) and Kaelin Hutchinson (24) Left to right: Alex Nathaniel Davis, Austin Johnson and Kaelin Hutchinson | Credit: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Three suspects were identified and arrested in connection with Strozier's death: Alex Nathaniel Davis, 30; Austin Johnson, 23; and Kaelin Hutchinson, 24.

Strozier's body was recovered Thursday -- the same day that authorities say Davis admitted to killing Strozier at the pond while Johnson was present.

After the murder, the pair weighed her body down and threw Strozier into the water, authorities allege.

Davis and Johnson both are charged with first-degree murder. Davis also is facing a charge of kidnapping. Both are being held in the Le Flore County jail with no bond. They are due back in court Aug. 6.