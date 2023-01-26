Authorities Identify Remains as Missing Athena Brownfield 2 Weeks After Sister Was Found Wandering Alone

Remains recovered in a rural area of Oklahoma have been confirmed to be those of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who authorities say was killed by her caretaker on Christmas Day.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations made the announcement on its Facebook page.

"Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI," the statement said.

Caddo County District Court Judge David Stephens signed a gag order in the case on Monday, according to the OSBI's Facebook page. It prohibits law enforcement and attorneys from making public comments regarding the investigation, according to the agency.

Athena was reported missing after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister roaming outside of her Cyril, Oklahoma, home on Jan. 10.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and local agencies looked for the child in hopes of finding her alive but six days later, on Jan. 16, they switched to recovery efforts.

The child's remains were found on Jan. 17 outside of Rush Springs in rural Grady County but officials said they weren't able to conclusively identify the girl. The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma County for positive identification, the OSBI announced.

Rush Springs is about 22 miles southeast of Cyril, Oklahoma.

Athena was allegedly killed on Christmas Day by her male caregiver Ivon Adams, who was arrested on Jan. 12 in Arizona, according to an affidavit obtained by the Associated Press. He was transferred to the Caddo County Jail in Anadarko, Oklahoma, on Jan. 19, according to Oklahoma's KOCO News.

Court records show Ivon remains in jail with no bond. He is being represented by attorney Mitchell S. Solomon with the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System. Solomon did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday.

Alysia Adams, Ivon's wife, was also arrested on Jan. 12 on two counts of child neglect. Court records indicate she is represented by Attorney Albert J Hoch. Hoch told PEOPLE he was unable to comment on behalf of his client due to the gag order.

Authorities did not identify the relationship between the girls and the Adamses, but said they are related. The biological parents of Athena and her sister were interviewed and are working with authorities, the OSBI said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the affidavit, the children's biological mother left them with the couple, the Associated Press reported. The girls called Alysia "mom" or "Aly" and Ivon "dad" or "Uncle Ivon."

The two girls were in the care of the Adamses for at least a year.

According to the affidavit, the two girls were never taken to the doctor for check-ups and the older girl was never enrolled in school, KFOR reported.

A funeral service was held for the young girl on Wedneday, according to a KOCO News report.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.