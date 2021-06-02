Kraig and Sheri Chambers were found shot to death along a road near the town of Vera on Monday

Bodies of Missing Okla. Couple Were Found on Roadside, and Police Allege Cousin Killed Them

Police have found the bodies of a missing Collinsville, Okla., couple, and now a man authorities say is related to the victims is behind bars, facing two counts of first-degree murder, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Kraig and Sheri Chambers were found shot to death along a road near the town of Vera on Monday.

The bodies of the young parents were found about a half mile from one another, police said.

The victim's ages have not been released, but investigators said they were shot to death.

The couple was reported missing on Saturday night.

Detectives went to their residence, and found evidence suggesting the couple was in danger.

Wesley "Brock" Pavey, 32, was detained by authorities Sunday evening, and police charged him with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths.

Pavey, according to the police statement, is Kraig Chambers' cousin.

Police have not discussed a possible motive.

The statement alleges Pavey shot the couple in their garage following an argument, and later dumped the bodies in the nearby town of Romona.

Pavey allegedly led police to the bodies after hours of questioning, the statement says.

A GoFundMe campaign is now active to cover the couple's funeral expenses. The couple is survived by a son.

It was unclear Wednesday if Pavey had entered pleas to the charges against him.