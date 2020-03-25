Fishermen Discover Missing Ohio Woman's Slain Body in Lake — as Police Search for Killer

Image zoom Facebook

Ohio authorities are searching for the killer of a woman whose body was found in a lake by fishermen last month.

On Feb. 21, 37-year-old Lorie Storie was found floating face down in the Tappan Lake Dam, Harrison County Sheriff Ron Myers tells PEOPLE.

This week, authorities identified Storie’s body and announced she was murdered. They are now are searching for her killer.

It’s unclear how Storie ended up in the water but authorities believe she was murdered at a different location.

Storie had not been reported missing, but her family was attempting to make contact with her for a week before her body was found, Myers says.

Storie was brutally beaten before her death.

“I met Lorie at the House of Grace and was quickly drawn to her,” said Jamie Trout, pastor and director of Eastside Community Ministries, told the Zanesville Times Recorder. “She was fighting battles like many of us, but still seemed to carry a smile that would brighten anyone’s day.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s office at 740-942-2197.