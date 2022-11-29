Missing Ohio Woman Was Found Slain in Pa. Yard, and Boyfriend Is Wanted for Murder: Police 

A 43-year-old Ohio man is wanted after the death of his girlfriend whose body was discovered buried in the backyard of his sister's home, police allege in an arrest warrant.

Cleveland police are searching for Anthony Kennedy, who is wanted for aggravated murder, according to a flyer released by the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

On Nov. 13, Adrianna Taylor, 24, was reported missing by a family member, according to the arrest warrant. Her car was discovered in the state of Pennsylvania, which is where Kennedy previously resided.

On Nov. 24, police found Taylor's body in the backyard where "the sister of Anthony Kennedy either currently or recently resided," in Wilkinsburg, Penn., the warrant stated.

Taylor's death was ruled a homicide; she died from a fatal gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner.

A friend of Taylor's told TV station KDKA that he thought there was something wrong in her relationship, and he regrets not asking her about it.

"I feel like this is something I should have talked to her about," Edgar Hoyle told the station. "I had a red flag. ... I didn't say anything 'cause I'm like, 'You're grown, it's your business. I'm not your father, I'm your friend.'"

He said he hopes they make an arrest in her case.

"You did something very, very wrong," Hoyle said. "And very bad. And you deserve all the time they're going to give you."

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.