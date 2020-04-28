Missing Ohio Mom Cheryl Coker's Remains Found More Than a Year After She Disappeared

Image zoom Cheryl Coker Courtesy Coker Family

The skeletal remains of Cheryl Coker — the 46-year-old Ohio mom who had been missing since October 2018 — has been found a year and a half after she disappeared, according to authorities.

In a press conference on Monday, Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said a skull and several bones that were discovered in Caesercreek Township by a mushroom hunter on Saturday evening has been identified as Cheryl by the Montgomery County Crime Lab.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The remains were found in a remote wooded area about a 15-minute drive from Cheryl’s home in Riverside, Ohio, according to officials. Fischer said that the place is "quite popular for people looking for mushrooms" but "not a common area for somebody to go to" for hiking.

Greene County coroner Dr. Kevin Sharrett said that there was "no evidence" at the scene or autopsy to suggest that Cheryl's body was buried.

Image zoom Cheryl Coker Cheryl Coker Missing October 2nd 2018 Riverside, OH/Facebook

RELATED: Missing Mom Texted Co-Worker: 'I Will Be in Tomorrow if I'm Not Dead,' as Husband Named Suspect

An investigation and a forensic autopsy are still ongoing, according to authorities.

“We’ve never given up on this case. We've never wavered from what we needed to do, to follow all the evidence we’ve collected and all the evidence anyone has collected for us," Riverside Police Department, Chief Frank Robinson said during the press briefing. "It's been a long process to go through this investigation for our folks and everyone else."

Cheryl's case was reclassified as a homicide investigation on February 2019. At the time, Riverside police identified Cheryl's husband of 19 years, William “Bill” Coker, as a suspect after investigators uncovered evidence that may prove she vanished under suspicious circumstances.

"I’ve never in my entire life hurt anyone,” Bill told Dayton TV station WHIO shortly after police named him a suspect. “She was behaving in some risky behavior right before she disappeared and I haven’t really been willing to put that out there.”

Image zoom Bill and Cheryl Coker Facebook

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During Monday's press conference, Robinson confirmed that nothing has changed in the investigation and Cheryl's husband remains a suspect.

Cheryl had been missing since October 2, 2018, when she returned home after dropping off her 15-year-old daughter at school. Police previously said that the mom logged onto Facebook until about 7:45 a.m.

About three hours later, surveillance video released by police showed her SUV entering a Kroger parking lot less than a mile away — where it was found later that night with its doors locked and her phone, credit cards and other personal belongings inside.

Days before she disappeared, Cheryl had filed for divorce from Bill, seeking spousal support and custody of their daughter.

An attorney for Bill cannot be immediately located by PEOPLE.