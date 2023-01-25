Missing Architect Traveling in Mexico Confirmed Dead Near Bullet-Ridden Van Along with Fiancée, Relatives

Jose Gutierrez, his fiancée, and two relatives were traveling in a van at the time of their Dec. 25 disappearance

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 25, 2023 01:09 PM
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction Daniela Márquez; Jose Gutierrez
Daniela Márquez and Jose Gutierrez. Photo: Twitter

An Ohio architect and his fiancée who had been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day have been found dead, the man's employer confirmed.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, José Gutierrez, who died tragically while visiting his fiancé, Daniela Pichardo, in Mexico during the holidays," reads a Jan. 24 Facebook post by Champlin Architecture.

"He was a valuable member of the Champlin team, working on projects for clients such as The Christ Hospital, Hamilton County, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and University of Cincinnati. His work bettered the lives of those in the community he chose to make his home."

The confirmation comes days after Mexican authorities found four bodies near a bullet-riddled van in which 36-year-old Gutierrez, his fiancée, and two relatives were traveling in at the time of their disappearance.

Officials have verified the identities of the bodies as Gutierrez's fiancée, Daniela Márquez, her sister Viviana, and their cousin Irma Vargas, Gutierrez's siblings told Cincinnati's Fox 19 on Jan. 20. The family previously said that authorities were awaiting DNA confirmation to determine whether the fourth body was Gutierrez's.

Gutierrez went missing after eating at a bar with Márquez in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Dec. 25. Márquez's mother, Rosa Pichardo, had previously reported to officials that the group was set to return to Márquez's home in Colotlán, Jalisco state that night.

The Zacatecas Attorney General said in a statement to NBC News that their vehicle was found near a burial site in Zacatecas, which is located midway between Monterrey and Mexico City.

The State Department currently has a "Do not travel" advisory for the state due to widespread "violent crime, extortion, and gang activity."

Champlin Architecture announced it will be launching a scholarship in Gutierrez's name at Miami University "in order to honor his impact to our firm and the community."

